Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain won’t get relief even after May 17, collectors request government to continue with lockdown

BHOPAL: The state capital, Indore and Ujjain may not get any relief from restrictions after May 17 when the third phase of lockdown will end.

Nevertheless, the collectors of these three districts have requested the state government not to end lockdown.

The number of corona patients in Bhopal has gone up to 800, and in Indore, it is nearly 2,000. There are 250 patients in Ujjain.

The number of patients in these three districts is not going to lessen in a week.

The collectors of Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain told the government not to start any activity in these three districts even after the end of the third phase of lockdown.

In the third phase, the government has begun to take reports from the collectors about the situation arising out of the pandemic.

The government wants that certain activities should be started outside the containment areas in red zones after the third phase of lockdown.

The collectors of the three districts, however, are not in favour of starting any activity outside the containment zone.

Indore collector Manish Singh said decision would be taken on the basis of the situation on May 17.

He said restrictions would remain in containment areas and in hotspots of the pandemic.

Bhopal collector Tarun Pithode, too, is paying attention to the hotspots of the disease in the city.

As patients have been found in areas other than hotspots, there will not be any relief in those places.

New collector of Ujjain Ashish Singh, too, has begun to take strict measures.

All services, besides the essential ones, have been stopped in Ujjain. As there will be no relief in these three cities, the epicentre of economic activities, life many not return to normal in the state.