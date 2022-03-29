Bhopal: Indiscriminate firing in Aishbagh area, police book six, seven received bullet injuries

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Aishbagh police have arrested three brothers in connection with indiscriminate firing that took place on Sunday evening in Khatik Mohalla, said police on Monday. In the firing, as many as seven people including one woman and child had received bullet shots.

Police station incharge Manishraj Singh Bhadoria told Free Press that on Friday in Khatik Mohalla, children of same family had a quarrel while playing a game. One of the accused Pawan Khatik reached the house of a family and assaulted one of the women of the family who received head injuries.

The family members had filed the complaint with Aishbag police.

The trouble broke out on Sunday when one family attacked other family. When the family members were standing below the house of Pawan Khatik, allegedly the family member Arvind opened fire opened fire on them. In the incident as many as four men, one woman and one child had received bullet injuries.

The police have registered the case under Sections 307, 147,148,149 of IPC and Arms Act against Laxam Khatik his wife Dayawati, their four sons Pawan, Arjun, Arvind and Purshottam.

The police have arrested the three brothers Arjun, Arvind and Purshottam, whereas the three are on run. The injured are admitted in the private hospital and are undergoing treatment, their health is said to be out of danger, said the police.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 01:01 AM IST