Bhopal: Indigenous Vande Bharat Express result of PM Narendra Modi’s vision, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Vande Bharat Express Train is totally indigenous and this has been possible only through the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is also because of the vision of PM Modi that the entire country including Madhya Pradesh is progressing, said Chouhan .

“Under the PM’s vision there is a web of good roads and railway network across the country. Vande Bharat Express train will reduce the travel time,” said Chouhan while speaking during the launch of the country's eleventh and Madhya Pradesh’s first Vande Bharat Express Train from Rani Kamalapati railway station here on Saturday. PM Modi flagged off the Bhopal-Delhi semi-high speed express train in the afternoon in the presence of railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel and Chouhan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Vande Bharat Express between Bhopal and New Delhi, in Bhopal on Saturday | -FP

Chouhan further said that it was during the Modi regime that Habibganj railway station was renamed after Rani Kamalapati.

Vaishnaw in his address shed light on the progress of the railways during Modi regime saying that appropriate budget allocation by the Modi government transformed the railway sector.

Minister for medical education Vishvas Sarang and some other elected representatives were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Subhash Pandey is the loco pilot of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Train. His wife Kritika Pandey was seen clicking photos on her mobile phone as he sat inside the cabin.