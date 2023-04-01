 Bhopal: Indigenous Vande Bharat Express result of PM Narendra Modi’s vision, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Indigenous Vande Bharat Express result of PM Narendra Modi’s vision, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Indigenous Vande Bharat Express result of PM Narendra Modi’s vision, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

PM Modi flagged off the Bhopal-Delhi semi-high speed express train in the afternoon in the presence of railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan .

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Vande Bharat Express Train is totally indigenous and this has been possible only through the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is also because of the vision of PM Modi that the entire country including Madhya Pradesh is progressing, said Chouhan .

“Under the PM’s vision there is a web of good roads and railway network across the country. Vande Bharat Express train will reduce the travel time,” said Chouhan while speaking during the launch of the country's eleventh and Madhya Pradesh’s first Vande Bharat Express Train from Rani Kamalapati railway station here on Saturday. PM Modi flagged off the Bhopal-Delhi semi-high speed express train in the afternoon in the presence of railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel and Chouhan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Vande Bharat Express between Bhopal and New Delhi, in Bhopal on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Vande Bharat Express between Bhopal and New Delhi, in Bhopal on Saturday | -FP

Chouhan further said that it was during the Modi regime that Habibganj railway station was renamed after Rani Kamalapati.

Vaishnaw in his address shed light on the progress of the railways during Modi regime saying that appropriate budget allocation by the Modi government transformed the railway sector.

Minister for medical education Vishvas Sarang and some other elected representatives were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Subhash Pandey is the loco pilot of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Train. His wife Kritika Pandey was seen clicking photos on her mobile phone as he sat inside the cabin. 

Read Also
Bhopal: PM Modi flags off India's 11th Vande Bharat Express from Rani Kamlapati station
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Indigenous Vande Bharat Express result of PM Narendra Modi’s vision, says Chief Minister...

Bhopal: Indigenous Vande Bharat Express result of PM Narendra Modi’s vision, says Chief Minister...

Madhya Pradesh: Damaged canal may cause accident anytime in Seoni Malwa

Madhya Pradesh: Damaged canal may cause accident anytime in Seoni Malwa

Madhya Pradesh: Congress organises Satyagraha in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Congress organises Satyagraha in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Congress takes out funeral procession of road, BJP government in Singrauli

Madhya Pradesh: Congress takes out funeral procession of road, BJP government in Singrauli

Bhopal: Millet, yoga figure in PM’s Narendra Modi interaction with children on board Vande Bharat...

Bhopal: Millet, yoga figure in PM’s Narendra Modi interaction with children on board Vande Bharat...