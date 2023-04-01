 Bhopal: PM Modi flags off India's 11th Vande Bharat Express from Rani Kamlapati station
The first semi-high speed train will run six days a week, except Saturdays.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 04:04 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India's 11th Vande Bharat Express at Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati station on Saturday.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state governor Mangubhai Patel were present on the occasion.

The train will commence regular service from April 2 to boost connectivity between Bhopal's Rani Kamalapati and New Delhi' Hazrat Nizamuddin.

It will depart from Rani Kamalapati at 5.40 am to reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 1:10pm. In return, it will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at from 2:40 pm to reach Rani Kamlapati at 10:10 pm.

The super fast train will reach New Delhi 1.25 hours earlier, compared to Shatabdi. It will run six days a week, except Saturdays.

