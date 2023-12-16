Bhopal: ‘Indicates Growth-oriented Govt In 2024, Investors Should Stay In Market’

Representational image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With massive jump of share market Sensex last week, the subject experts said investors should remain in market as there was no sign of downfall in near future. It is an indication of growth-oriented government, which will be back with absolute majority in Lok Sabha election due next year.

The BSE Sensex ended at 67,481 points on December 1, breaching the 71,000-mark for the first time on Friday. So, Sensex jumped to 3,519 points after Assembly results.

Kalpatru Multipliers Limited MD Adtiya Manya Jain said, “After Assembly election results, market showed bullish trend and achieved 71,000-mark for the first time on Friday. There is no chance of downfall. It is indication that growth-oriented government is coming in 2024. Investors should remain in market for huge benefits.”

Chartered accountant Rajesh Jain said, “Recent Assembly results indicate that in 2024, BJP-led government will be back with absolute majority. There will not be any coalition government. So, share market is bullish. Investors should contact individual company before investment but share market will remain high.”

Another chartered accountant Navnit Garg said, “After Assembly elections results, foreign investors have shown faith in anticipation of such a government, which will enjoy absolute majority in 2024. It is good indication for future and therefore investors should stay in market to reap benefit.”

Equity investors became richer by Rs 8.11 lakh crore in three days of market rally that saw the benchmark Sensex breaching the 71,000-mark for the first time on Friday.

Rallying for the third day running, the BSE Sensex jumped 969.55 points or 1.37 per cent to settle at its new all-time high of 71,483.75 points.

During the day, the benchmark zoomed 1,091.56 points or 1.54 per cent to reach its lifetime intra-day peak of 71,605.76 points.