Bhopal: Inconvenient For Passengers, Favorable For Auto Operators

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Private passenger bus operators are opposing shifting of the centrally-located Nadra Bus stand at Hamidia Road to Arif Nagar. The bus operators have nothing to lose even if the bus stands are shifted to the outskirts of the city, it is the passengers who will be at loss, said the bus operator. The centrally-located Nadara Bus stand at Hamidia road is convenient for the passengers coming from any direction of the city. After ISBT, the district administration is constructing bus stands on the outskirts like Hoshangabad road and Arif Nagar in order to check the entry of passenger buses inside the state capital.

The private passengers’ bus service operators argued that bus stands should be centrally located to make it more accessible to the passengers coming into the city or those leaving for other destinations. If the bus stand is located on the outskirts of the city only the auto-rickshaw operators will be benefitted as they would charge a hefty fare for ferrying the passenger from one end of city to another. Rashid, a bus operator said, “Centrally-located bus stands are beneficial for the passengers as they can easily avail the bus services.

Even in the case of a break journey, they do not have to spend more on covering far distances to catch another bus from the far end of the city. But now, passengers from Hoshangabad heading will end up spending more on auto fare to reach Arif Nagar to get the bus to reach their destination.” Another operator Raja Bhai said, “The location of Nadra Bus stand is best suited, shifting it to a corner of the city will not be in the interest of the passenger. Outer location of bus stands or terminals will only benefit auto-rickshaw operators.”