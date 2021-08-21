Bhopal: In absence of road, family carries pregnant woman on cot

Advertisement

Mandla: In absence of road connectivity, family members were forced to carry a pregnant woman experiencing labour pain on a cot. The members walked for at least one kilometre from Umar Tola Dungaria village of Bichhiya tehsil in Mandal district to reach main road where a private vehicle was waiting. The family members managed to carry the woman to the vehicle. However, she delivered a healthy baby before reaching hospital. Both mother and the child were safe and admitted to district hospital.

Talking to Free Press, SDM, Bichhiya, Sulekha Thakur said that though the incident has come to her notice, she was yet to collect all information. "Will comment only ascertaining the facts," she said. The incident is a reflection on government's tall claims of developing villages in the state. This is not a single incident. In absence of rural roads, villagers are forced to ferry patients on cots to nearby hospitals.

