 Bhopal: Imprisoned SIMI Activists Go On Hunger Strike To Press For Demands
Activists are mounting pressure on jail administration to allow them to move in jail premises. They said they should be allowed to meet other prisoners. They are kept in high security area of prison known as anda (egg) cell

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 11:37 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four outlawed Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) activists are on a hunger strike in Bhopal central jail to press for their demands. The strike entered fourth day on Monday. In all, 28 SIMI activists are lodged in Bhopal Central Jail where they don’t follow rules. Neither do they stand up when National Anthem is played or sung. According to jail authorities, four activists are on hunger strike from January 13. The activists only take daal soup and not full meal.

The jail doctor are monitoring the health of activists. The activists are mounting pressure on jail administration to allow them to move in jail premises. They said they should be allowed to meet other prisoners. They are kept in high security area of the jail known as anda (egg) cell. They said they should not be checked every day and the investigators should not touch their books. They have also demanded a separate newspaper and magazine to read among other more facilities. They have also demanded that they should be allowed to join mass namaz. They have refused to wear jail and insist on wearing skull cap, sources said.

Jail break

October 31, 2016: When the whole state was busy celebrating the festivals, eight SIMI activists escaped from Bhopal central jail after killing a head warder. Later, they were gunned down by security forces.

