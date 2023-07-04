Bhopal: Illicit Liquor Transportation Rampant, Kingpin At Large

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three incidents of illicit liquor transportation were reported in Bhopal last month. Though the excise department cracked down on transportation and nabbed accused, officials could not trace the source from where the liquor was procured.

The first such case had come to light on June 10 wherein 84 bottles of foreign liquor were seized. In the second such case reported on June 16, a man was apprehended while trying to supply illicit liquor on roadside restaurants of Bhopal. Beer and wine bottles worth Rs 9 lakh were seized.

Officials involved in inspection had said that if any licensed liquor shop was found supplying liquor to traffickers, its licence would be cancelled and legal action would follow. However, there is no update in the case since then.

On June 28, sale of illicit liquor was on in Barkheda Pathani. About 18 crates of country-made liquor and 10 crates of foreign liquor were seized from Heeralaal Chourasiya. But the officials could not trace source of illicit liquor procurement.

According to sources in excise department, senior officials often make excuses to evade media queries and prevent investigating officers from reaching the source from where illicit liquor is procured. Can be traced through batch number Excise controller Sajendra Mori said that the source of the illicit liquor could be ascertained through the batch number printed on it. About 85 liquor shops are located in Bhopal all of which are under the department’s scanner, he added.