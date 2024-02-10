Bhopal: Illegal Sand Mining Issue Rocks Assembly | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The issue of illegal sand mining rocked the assembly during the question hour on Friday.

The Opposition members expressed concern over illegal sand mining and demanded that the state government take strict action to control the situation.

MLA Suresh Raje had raised the issue in Dabra Bhitarwar area. He opined that excavation of sand is being done from some other place instead of the allotted mines. For instance, against the valid Gajapura mine, sand excavation is being done from other areas. Owing to illegal sand mining, rural roads worth crores of rupees are getting damaged.

Replying to this, minister of state Dilip Ahirwar said around 45 complaints were received in Gwalior district and of them 28 have been solved. Wherever complaints are made, action is taken, the minister added.

To contain the illegal sand mining, the government is constructing 40 electronic barriers in the areas having mines.

MLA Bhawar Singh Shekawat said that when the government officers go to stop the illegal mining, they are killed using bulldozers and there are many cases in this regard.

Such is the situation of the sand and mineral mafia that it is not bothered about the government, nor administration. He alleged that in Dhar district, one former minister was involved in illegal mining and evaded royalty of Rs 4 crore.

No permission to dolomite mines after 2020: Ahirwar

Minister of state Dilip Ahirwar informed the assembly that since 2020, no permission has been given to dolomite mines. Before this, 41 mines were sanctioned. He was replying to the question of MLA Narayan Singh Patta, who raised the issue of dolomite mines of Mandla.

Patta claimed that the OCL mine has been closed since 2006. The then collector carried out a probe and recovery notice was given to OCL. The same mine was probed again, which pointed towards overloading of dolomite.