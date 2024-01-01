Bhopal: IIFT Organises New Year Bash ‘Queen Of Hearts’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): International Institute of Fashion Technology (IIFT) organised a New Year party themed on ‘Queen of Hearts’ on Monday. Around 175 students of fashion designing, interior designing, textile designing and fine arts from MP Nagar and Koh-e-Fiza (IIFT) Centre joined the party. At the party, the students were seen in red, black and white dresses. They enjoyed dance, ramp walk and fun games etc.

To make the party completely rocking and interesting, the students of the institute performed a group dance. Apart from this, students played many fun games. The main attraction was the participation of all the students in the titles of ‘Queen of IIFT’, ‘Miss Eve’ and ‘Gorgeous Diva’. The contestants were judged on three criteria and the finalists were selected.

In the first round, everyone had to walk on the ramp and introduce themselves in a creative manner. The second round was the question and answer round, in which the finalists were given a question and on the basis of these answers they were selected for the final round. The third and final round was the talent round where they had to showcase their skills and then express their views on the given topic. The winners impressed the judges with their personality and intelligence.