Bhopal: IGRMS to celebrate Prakarm Diwas on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will preside over the inaugural event of the celebrations being held at Kolkata. The Government has decided to celebrate 23rd January as Prakarm Diwas every year. The 125th Birth Anniversary year of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be celebrated in a befitting manner at national and international level.

Patel informed that a High-Level Committee, headed by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has been constituted for deciding the programs, and to supervise and guide the commemoration throughout the year, the press note said. The Committee will provide guidance for the commemoration activities in Delhi, Kolkata and other places associated with Netaji and Azad Hind Fauj, both in India as well as overseas.