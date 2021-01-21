Bhopal: IGRMS to celebrate Prakarm Diwas on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary

Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal will celebrate Prakarm Diwas on January 23 to commemorate 125th birth anniversary year of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
The museum said that the celebrations would continue for a year. A press note issued by the museum said the minister of culture and tourism Prahlad Singh Patel announced that the yearlong celebrations to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary year of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will formally commence on January 23, 2021.
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will preside over the inaugural event of the celebrations being held at Kolkata. The Government has decided to celebrate 23rd January as Prakarm Diwas every year. The 125th Birth Anniversary year of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be celebrated in a befitting manner at national and international level.
Patel informed that a High-Level Committee, headed by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has been constituted for deciding the programs, and to supervise and guide the commemoration throughout the year, the press note said. The Committee will provide guidance for the commemoration activities in Delhi, Kolkata and other places associated with Netaji and Azad Hind Fauj, both in India as well as overseas.
