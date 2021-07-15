Bhopal: IGRMS exhibits traditional granary of Rama village ‘Kothar'

Bhopal: ‘Kothar,’ a traditional granary of Rama village, Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand), is on display on the official website and the social media pages of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal.

It is part of an online exhibition series -57 which began on Thursday. The exhibit has been displayed along with its basic information, photographs and videos. The museum had collected the traditional Kothar from Rama village of Uttarkashi district in the year 2013. It was installed in the Himalayan Village, an open air exhibition of the museum with the help of the members of the Rawain community.

Museum Associate Shrikant says that Kothar is not merely a storage structure but also an inseparable cultural item of this hilly region and the houses in the area appear incomplete without it. With the passage of time, change in living patterns and modern life ways, the existence of Kothar is on the verge of extinction. People in the region started to leave Kothare, he says.