Bhopal: I-T teams’ use ‘Covid-19 team welcomes you’ stickers to escape hurdles

BHOPAL: Confidentiality about details of I-T raids always remains a challenge. It was so this time as well- when I-T sleuths were heading for conducting raids on premises of Faith Builders and his associates.

Vehicles used by the I-T teams had a sticker over them that said, ‘Government of Madhya Pradesh. The Health Department Covid-19 team welcomes you.’ These vehicles rushed to the posh locality of Chuna Bhatti at Kolar Road.

‘Such tactics are used so that nobody acts as a hurdle besides deceiving the targets,’ said an I-T official. In the present scenario, Covid-19 was the best cover. Moreover, even if neighbours or team members of the target too would desist to stop Covid-19 teams.