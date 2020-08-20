Bhopal: I-T teams’ use ‘Covid-19 team welcomes you’ stickers to escape hurdles

BHOPAL: Confidentiality about details of I-T raids always remains a challenge. It was so this time as well- when I-T sleuths were heading for conducting raids on premises of Faith Builders and his associates.
Vehicles used by the I-T teams had a sticker over them that said, ‘Government of Madhya Pradesh. The Health Department Covid-19 team welcomes you.’ These vehicles rushed to the posh locality of Chuna Bhatti at Kolar Road.
‘Such tactics are used so that nobody acts as a hurdle besides deceiving the targets,’ said an I-T official. In the present scenario, Covid-19 was the best cover. Moreover, even if neighbours or team members of the target too would desist to stop Covid-19 teams.
Family members of Raghvendra Singh Tomar were taken by surprise as the teams arrived as early as 5.30am. A little later, when the raids were on and the neighbours woke up they couldn’t get a whiff of what was happening inside Tomar’s house and office.
However, later as movement of police force and officials increased in and around the area, they realized that it was more than what meets the eye. There are several instances where the IT teams travelled as ‘Marriage Parties’ and medical teams.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)