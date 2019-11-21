Bhopal: I-T team survey gives jitters to BMC staff

BHOPAL: Income Tax department conducted a survey at Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters on Thursday. The team seized a few documents related to tax deduction on source (TDS).

There were complaints of irregularities in figures of TDS of the current year in comparison to last year.

Panic gripped headquarters as a team of five swooped down. The team also visited BMC website asnd checked information about online payments.

The teams kept on verifying information provided by the BMC online and sought copies within two days.

They also spoke to BMC officials and sought documents regarding payments made to contractors, suppliers and other vendors. According to BMC sources, the team sought to know why figure of TDS fell from the last year and why payments made in other heads witnessed a rise.

The team stayed inside the headquarters for over three hours collecting and perusing documents.

Additional commissioner BMC Mayank Verma said documents sought were provided on demand and only a survey of TDS was left.

He said that the team has demanded hard copies of all documents by Saturday. “They have seen the information online today and we will provide all the sought documents by Saturday,” he said.

Earlier, it was rumored to be a raid. Though, it later turned out to be a survey carried out by the TDS wing of the I-T department.