Bhopal: I-T searches on premises of Maheshwari Group of Companies

BHOPAL: Income Tax sleuth conducted searches at residential and business establishments of Maheshwari Group of Companies in Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Bankheri, Narsinghpur, Indore, Piparia and other places on Thursday. Searches were conducted at the residence of Maheshwari Brothers in Bhopal and on the premises and offices of Ramdev Sugar Mills in Hoshangabad, Bhopal and others places.

The searches are being conducted to probe charges of alleged tax evasion and disproportionate assets, director general investigation Rajesh Tuteja told Free Press.

Income Tax Department team conducted planned searches at the commercial and residential establishments of Maheshwari Brothers who have connections with Ramdev Sugar Mills. A team of seven to eight officers arrived at posh Green Heights around 4 in the morning and went ahead with their searches.

The department officials will look into the bank accounts and open the lockers on Friday. The officials are yet to disclose the details regarding the seized cash, jewellery and other moveable and immovable asserts as evaluation was expected to continue till late night.

The officials have seized papers related to benami property and other investments.