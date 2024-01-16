Bhopal: ‘I Started Trend Of Doing Adverts, Films & TV Shows Together’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): TV and film actor Mahesh Thakur said he started the trend of doing advertisements, films and TV shows together 20 years ago. “After doing MBA from America, I was working with my father in a big company. Meanwhile, my grandmother's health deteriorated and I came to Mumbai to take care of her.

After coming here, I suddenly got a chance to work in an ad film, for which I got Rs 2,000. It was from here that my career as an actor started,” said Thakur, adding, “First, I did modelling and then started doing films, ads and TV shows.” Thakur was in the city on Tuesday with the star cast of TV show, Aangan Apno Ka. He further said that after modelling, he got a positive role in the film, Hum Saath Saath Hain. After this, he played the negative role of Tejsingh Oberoi in Ram Gopal Varma's Satya 2, which was rejected by public. “Since then, I have been doing positive roles,” she said. Ayushi Khurana, who plays character of Pallavi, said she had thought of entering industry at the age of 17. “I came to Mumbai from Burhanpur and gave many auditions, faced rejections, and then I felt that Mumbai is not for people like us. Then, I went to Bangaluru and completed my studies. My friends told me that I should try acting.

I auditioned again at 21 and luckily I got a good role,” she said. “I liked the character of Pallavi so much. I can connect myself with Pallavi. I have a sister and parents in my family. I have always felt that when both of the sisters get married, we will go to in-laws' house. There will be so much desolation in the house. Papa is busy with outside work. It will be very difficult for mum to stay at home,” Khurana added.