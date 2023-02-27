e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Huzur MLA performs bhoomi pujan for SDM and Tehsil office building

On Sunday, the foundation stone for construction work of new building of Huzur tehsil was laid by MLA Sharma during Vikas Yatra.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 12:31 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Huzur MLA Rameshwar Sharma performed bhumi pujan of G+2 new building construction of Huzur SDM and Tehsil office to be built at cost of Rs 8 crore. A few days ago MLA Sharma had laid the foundation stone for the construction of new building of Kolar tehsil. On Sunday, the foundation stone for construction work of new building of Huzur tehsil was laid by MLA Sharma during Vikas Yatra. During Vikas Yatra on Sunday, MLA Sharma also distributed benefit certificates to local citizens under various welfare schemes of the government at many places. Huzur Vidhan Sabha's Vikas Yatra reached Garhmurra on Sunday, where MLA Rameshwar Sharma provided benefits of various welfare schemes to the people. He said that from the city to the village and from the youth to the elderly and farmers everywhere, the citizens have strong faith in the pro-people government. The benefits of government schemes are reaching masses.

