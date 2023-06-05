Bhopal HuT case: NIA registers FIR, likely to take accused on remand

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case against the arrested members of the terror module Hizb-ul-Tahrir (HuT). NIA team is in Bhopal to probe into the case and interrogate the accused arrested recently by Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) .

ATS, IG Anurag Kumar told Free Press that the NIA has registered the case and shortly they will take the accused on remand to extract more information from them. Further investigations in the case are underway, said the IG.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) had arrested eight activists having close connections with the terror module from Bhopal. Later, the Union home ministry handed over the case to NIA. "We are trying to ascertain their possible future course of action and determine the number of states they were active in and the regions they were targeting," said a source close to NIA . The MP ATS probe had also revealed that the eight arrested accused had held several secret meetings in multiple states in 2022 during which they radicalised innocent youths. "This module has been inciting the youths of a particular religion to take up arms against the Indian government," the source said, adding that the group has been active since 2022.

The FIR reads

As per the FIR registered by the NIA, "Members of Hizb-ul-Tahrir (HuT) are trying to build its cadres in Madhya Pradesh clandestinely by recruiting Muslim- youth into the organisation with an aim to overthrow the constitutionally formed government in India in order to establish Sharia law for which they are also collecting a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives and planning to attack various religious leaders and places."