Bhopal: 'Husband Not Taking Bath, Not Clicking Pics,' Quirky Reasons For Divorce Jolt Family Court

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a brief lull, quirky cases of quarrels between husbands and wives, leading them to opt for divorce, have again jolted the Bhopal family court. On Saturday, two such cases made their way to the court.

In one case, a woman married for just nine months has applied for a divorce, stating that her husband seldom takes a bath during winters and changes his clothes after long intervals.

The woman said that theirs was an arranged marriage. She said she would not have signed up for it, had she known about her husband’s habit of abstaining from baths during winters. The couple resides in Shahpura and the husband is a pharma company employee.

The woman alleged that since September, she has seen her husband taking a bath only twice. She further narrated her ordeal by saying that her husband often smokes cigarettes and drinks alcohol. He is often surrounded by medicinal chemicals too, owing to which he stinks when he returns home.

His way of leading a life has turned into a pain in the neck for her, she told the counsellors at the court. In another such case, a woman residing in Chunabhatti parted ways with her husband and went to her native place, complaining that her husband does not get photos and selfies clicked with her.

She added that she often shoots reels for social media and wants to incorporate her husband into it, but he seldom participates. She went on to say that her husband did not even upload her photos with him on his social media handles, owing to which she thinks her husband does not admire her.

The woman said she married the man under family pressure as he was holding a government job. Additionally, several of her friends told her that her husband holds better looks than her, due to which she grew insecure. Counsellor at family court Ritu Patwa said that the cases have left even the counsellors scratching their heads, but they are persevering in their efforts to reconcile the couples.