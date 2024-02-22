Bhopal: Husband, Mother-In-Law Booked For Abetting Woman’s Suicide | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Awadhpuri police claimed to have cracked the suicide case of a woman on January 26.

The police learnt that her husband and mother-in-law used to torture her for dowry.

According to the Awadhpuri police, the woman, identified as Sushma Goud, 37, the wife of Aashish Goud, was posted as a clerk at the MP Text Book Corporation, while Aashish Is an employee at the BHEL.

During the probe, the police learnt that Aashish and his mother used to demand Rs 2 lakh as well as a car from her. When she did not cater to their demands, both of them began harassing her mentally and even used to assault her physically.

Read Also Bhopal: Discom Employee Shot At In Broad Daylight In Nazirabad

Owing to the same, she hanged herself to death. After the probe was completed on Wednesday, the police have charged Aashish and his mother for abetting the woman’s suicide. The accused duo is on the run.

Woman kills self

A woman allegedly died by suicide at her house in Tara Sewaniya on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Pooja Kushwaha, 25.

The Parwalia police quoted her brother Shravan Kushwaha, saying she had married a man named Santosh three years ago and it was a love marriage. The couple has an eight-month-old daughter.

On Tuesday evening, Kushwaha was out for work and Pooja’s mother-in-law had gone to a nearby house when she took the extreme step. The incident came to light when the woman’s mother-in-law found her hanging and her daughter crying. She called up her son and the police, who rushed to the scene.

The police did not find any suicide note from the spot, owing to which the reason behind the extreme step could not be ascertained. A probe was launched into the case.