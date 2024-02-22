Bhopal: Discom Employee Shot At In Broad Daylight In Nazirabad |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In broad daylight, a staffer of a power distribution company was shot at while he was answering nature's call on a roadside in Nazirabad on Wednesday noon. The three bike-borne unidentified assailants are on the run, the police said.

The man sustained bullet injuries in his leg and has been hospitalised. He is out of danger. As per Nazirabad police, the Central discom employee Ashok Sahu (40), hails from Mazidgarh. Sahu was heading somewhere on his bike on Wednesday noon when around 1 pm he stopped in Nazirabad to answer nature's call. Suddenly he heard the sound of a gunshot and as he turned back, he saw three bike-borne men fleeing from the spot. They had their faces covered with a mask. Soon after he felt excruciating pain in his leg and blood started oozing.

He called up his kin and thereafter he was rushed to a private hospital in the Berasia area. He was given primary treatment and was then referred to another hospital located in Bhopal, where he was admitted. The doctors said Sahu was out of danger and was under observation. Police have recorded the statement of the victim and inspected the spot. They have now launched a manhunt to nab three accused.