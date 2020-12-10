Bhopal: Houses demolished to clear way to arch-bridge

Bhopal: In joint operation, the teams of district administration and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), demolished four houses which were coming in the way of the approach road to the arch bridge.

The residents challenging the demolition of their houses had withdrawn their case after they reached a compromise with BMC for allotment of houses.

Earlier this week, the High Court had ruled in favour of Bhopal Smart City in a case related to the approach road to the arch-bridge. The order of the Jabalpur bench of the High Court has paved the way for inauguration of Rani Kamlapati Arch-bridge.

A petitioner had filed a case against Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL), which is constructing the bridge. The petitioner challenging the construction of approach road had argued that it was being built illegally and for the same the houses around were to be demolished, which in turn would leave many people homeless.