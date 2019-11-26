Bhiwandi tribals up in arms against demolition drive

Thane: Tribals from Bhiwandi takula staged a protest Monday under the banner of Shramjeevi Sangathan at the Thane collector’s office demanding an immediate stoppage to the demolition drive of structures on government and agricultural land.

Hundreds of farmers, led by Shramjeevi Sanghatana founder Vivek Pandit, want the structures to be regularised. A delegation of the Sangathan submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the collector.

“We have given a memorandum to the collector stating that the tribal community and others in the society have been living in Bhiwandi taluka for several generations.

“Everyone living in the 60 villages of the taluka have built houses, shops and other commercial establishments on government and their own agricultural land.

All these constructions were done between 1995 and 2001. If they are demolished, thousands of people will be rendered homeless and employment of at least 10 lakh people will be snatched away,” said Pandit.

Balaram Bhoir, president of the Sanghatana, said, “We have demanded that the demolitions be immediately stopped and the agricultural land be declared non-agricultural. We have also urged the government to regularise the constructions.”

After hearing a PIL on 3 May 2019, regarding the illegal constructions on government and agriculture land in Bhiwandi taluka, Bombay High Court had ordered a survey of 60 villages.

The demolition work was initiated by MMRDA a week ago. This caused a stir and tribals from across Thane city, Bhiwandi, Ambernath, Shahapur, Kalyan and Murbad joined the protest to oppose the drive.

The Thane traffic police had appealed to the public to avoid the road considering the Sangathana morcha to the collector’s office from Saket area to court naka.