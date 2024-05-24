Bhopal Horror: Stray Dogs Attack 6-Year-Old In Neelbad | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A six-year-old boy was attacked by stray dogs in Neelbad on Thursday evening. The dogs surrounded the child and bit him at several places on his stomach and waist. As the child began screaming, people came to his rescue. After this, the child was admitted to JP Hospital.

According to information, Anay Shukla (6) was playing outside the house on Thursday evening. During this, two dogs attacked him. Before the child could understand anything, the dogs bit him at several places on his waist and stomach. When Anay screamed, the passers-by chased away the dogs and saved the child.

150 shots administered daily

JP Hospital civil surgeon incharge Dr Balram Upadhyaya said, “150 ARV (Anti Rabies Vaccine) shots are given to dog bite victims at JP Hospital everyday. It comprises first dose, second dose and as prescribed by doctors. In this case, ARV has been given and condition is normal.”

9-Month RI To Woman In Cheque Bounce Case

9-Month RI To Woman In Cheque Bounce Case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions court, Bhopal, has awarded nine months of rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a woman in a cheque bounce case under Section 138 of Negotiable Act. JMFC Laghuta Markam passed order. Besides, she has been asked to pay Rs 8.36 lakh with 9 per cent interest. A cheque of Rs 5 lakh issued by accused to petitioner was dis-honoured.

Amit Kumar Jain, proprietor Amit Transport, Transport Nagar, Bhopal, had filed petition when cheque of Rs 5 lakh was dishonoured. Saraswati Mandal, wife of Vaidyanath Mandal proprietor of Vaidyanath tyres and auto parts, JK Road, Bhopal. Vaidyanath Mandal runs business but his wife Saraswati Mandal issued cheque.

Accused, in her defense, said that she did not file any missing report and only said that she had not given any cheque to petitioner. Cheque bounced as the bank account of accused was closed. Petitioner had given Rs 5 lakh to accused on May 27, 2015. Advocate Deepak Verma, who appeared on behalf of petitioner, said, 天aidyanath Mandal runs business but his wife Saraswati Mandal issued the cheque.