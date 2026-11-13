Bhopal Hockey Stadium Gets FIH Category-1 Certification, Second In India After Hyderabad | VIDEO |

Hockey stadium In Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal has achieved a major milestone in sports infrastructure. The hockey field at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda has received Category-1 certification from the International Hockey Federation (FIH). With this recognition, Bhopal has become the second city in India after Hyderabad to have a hockey field meeting these international standards. It is also the first such facility in Madhya Pradesh.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishvas Sarang said the International Hockey Federation inspected the Bhopal hockey stadium on November 6, 2024. The field met all the prescribed requirements for Category-1 certification. The certificate will remain valid until November 6, 2029.

Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2026 To Be First Major Test

The newly certified international hockey stadium in Bhopal will host its first major international event with the Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2026, starting November 19.

Top women's hockey teams from across Asia will compete at the venue. The tournament will give the newly developed hockey stadium in Madhya Pradesh an opportunity to showcase its international-standard facilities.

World-Class Facilities To Boost Hockey In Madhya Pradesh

Minister Vishvas Sarang said the achievement reflects the state's commitment to developing world-class sports infrastructure. He added that the certification would strengthen Madhya Pradesh's efforts to host major international sporting events.

It will also provide young players with better opportunities to train and compete in an international-standard environment. Sarang congratulated the Sports Department, construction agency and officials involved in developing the facility.

What Is FIH Category-1 Certification?

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is the global governing body for hockey. It sets the rules of the game and technical standards for hockey fields.

The FIH Category-1 certification is awarded to fields that meet strict international standards. The inspection covers several parameters, including artificial turf quality, playing surface, evenness, ball speed and bounce, drainage, ground dimensions and safety requirements.

This certification confirms that a hockey field meets the prescribed technical standards for high-level competitions. However, it does not automatically guarantee permission to host a particular tournament. Organisers must also meet other requirements.