Bhopal: HM Narottam Mishra's son test COVID positive; tally breaches 17,000 mark

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 2,227 new coronavirus cases, pushing its case count to 1,17,588, the health departmentsaid.

The death toll in the state due to the pandemic went up to 2,152 with 30 fatalities in the past 24 hours, it said in a statement in the evening.

2,743 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the recoveries in the state to 93,238.

Son of Home minister Narottam Mishra has been tested positives on Saturday. Lokayukta's office reported one more positive. Similarly, Raj Bhavan reported two more positives. Bhopal reported 299 positives taking its tally to 17,746 and toll to 368.

Jawaharlal Nehru Cancer Hospital reported two positives. Gandhi Medical College (GMC) reported one positive. LN Medical College reported one positive. RKDF medical college reported one positive. AIIMS campus reported one positive. JK Hospital reported two positives in same family.

Police line Nehru Nagar reported two positives. Seventh battalion reported one positive. 25th Battalion reported two positive cases. Hawk Force reported two positives. Police Line Govindpura reported one positive. Thana Habibganj reported one positive.

Char Imli reported three positives. 74-Bungalow reported one positive. E-1, E-3, E-4, Arera Colony reported one positive case each. Income Tax Colony (Gulmohar) reported one positive.

Gandhi Nagar (Bus stand) reported nine positives in same family. Nehru Nagar reported six positives in families. Shivaji Nagar reported five positives while three of them are in same family in Sarita Complex (Shivaji nagar). Four positives have been reported in same family in Saket Nagar.

Garden Residency (Chuna Bhatti) reported three positives in same family. Nirupam Multi (Jatkhedi) reported two positives in same family.

Bank of Baroda, Ganga Yamuna Complex (MP Nagar) and SBI LHO reported one positive each. Shiv Nagar reported three positives and two of them are in same colony. Katara Hills reported three positives. Jumerati, Lakherapura, New Fort Extension Awadhpuri, Jain Nagar, Rajsamrat (JK Road), Street NO-1(behind Kotwali) reported three positives each in families.

Similarly, Rachna Nagar, Pallavi Nagar(Bawadiakalan), Indrapuri, Pink City(Ayodhya by-pass), Harshvardhan Nagar, Ajanta Complex, Panchsheel Nagar, Tulsi Nagar reported two positives each in families. Two positives have been reported from Kotra Sultanabad. Two positives have been tested positives behind Nexa Show room.