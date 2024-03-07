Bhopal: Hike Of 0.07 % In Electricity Rate In Comparison To Previous Year

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has issued the new tariff rates on Wednesday. In comparison to the previous year, electricity rate has been hiked by 0.07 %. There is no hike in electricity rates for consumers of low pressure domestic, non-domestic, industrial and agriculture category.

Like previous year, no metering charge and meter rent will be imposed on consumers. The minimum charge of low pressure domestic, non-domestic, industrial and agriculture consumers has been abolished.

For the industrial and non-domestic category consumers in the category of contract demand of more than 10 kilowat, the time of day tariff has been announced. Under it, 20% discount has been announced on solar tenure i.e from 9 am till 5 pm. On the other hand, 20% surcharge has been imposed during peak period i.e from 6 am till 9 am and 5 pm till 10 pm.

For the high pressure consumers, on whom OTD rates are implemented, ten percent discount for entire year (from 10 pm till 6 am) has been given.

The consumer’s who are aware toward environment and wants to use only renewable energy can use electricity from green energy by making additional payment of Rs 0.56 per unit.

There is arrangement of discount and encouragement for high pressure and extreme pressure consumers. Likewise, prepaid consumers will continue to get discount and encouragement.

As far as subsidy given to consumers of agriculture and Atal Grah Jyoti Yojana is concerned then in current year, state government has given subsidy of Rs 24000 crores and in next year there is possibility that subsidy may increase to 25500 crores.

As per government decision, MP Electricity Regulatory Commission has accepted the subsidy given by government on the prevailing rates of the commission. In light of this, agriculture consumers need to pay only around 7 % amount against the prevailing electricity rate. The rest 93 percent amount of electricity rate is borne by the government.