Bhopal: Hic, Hic, Hurray... Alcohol-loving Wives Turn The Tables On Hubbies, Cases Reach Family Court |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A social trend seems to have backfired on men in Bhopal. A few years back, they asked their wives to take alcoholic drinks as way to socialise at parties. But all went wrong. Now, their wives have become alcohol addicts and are unable to quit, which has affected their marital life. Some men have approached family court, demanding divorce. Three such cases reached family court in Bhopal recently. Counselling is underway in all these cases.

First case pertains to a person working at multi-national company. He introduced wife to alcohol six years back when they were newly married. He used to attend office parties daily and wanted his wife to socialise. Now, his wife is unable to quit alcohol and needs it daily. When she does not get it, she begins arguing with husband. The husband told family court that wife’s habit was affecting mental health of their three-year-old son.

Another case is from Awadhpuri locality. There, the software engineer’s wife enjoys alcoholic drinks at kitty parties or whenever she gets a chance. She spends huge sums of money on alcohol consumption every month. The man has filed for divorce though his wife said that it was difficult to satisfy her husband despite meeting all his demands.

The third case has emerged from Shahpura where a businessman has filed for divorce. He admitted that he made his wife consume alcohol during get-togethers but she is now an addict. “She suffers from insomnia if she does not drink at night,” he told court. The man’s parents have come to know about their daughter-in-law’s bad habit, which they dislike.

Counsellor at Bhopal family court Ritu Patwa said counselling was underway in all the cases. They are being given medical treatment too.