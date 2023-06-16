Bhopal: Herd Of Five Elephants Damage Houses In Anuppur

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A group of elephants, which entered into Anuppur district from Chhattisgarh, caused terror by damaging some houses. However, there was no human casualty. The forest officers are keeping a close watch on the movement of elephants.

“Wandering elephants have damaged few houses in Kadamsara and Rani Talab villages on Thursday. We are following the movement of the elephants, which have now moved towards border of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh,” said Jaithari (Anuppur) Range Officer Vikas Tiwari. The senior forest officers are guiding the field officers over how to deal with the situation. It is almost every year that elephants from neighbouring Chhattisgarh reach Anuppur or Shahdol and create terror among the villagers.

Read Also Bhopal: PM To Flag Off 2 Vande Bharat Express Trains

To save the lives of common people and protect them from the possible face off with the elephants, forest officials are also making people aware what to do when they confront elephants. “Last year, elephants from Chhattisgarh entered north Shahdol and killed seven people at two different places,” said a forest officer of Anuppur.