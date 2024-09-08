Bhopal: Hemant, Faggan, Rameshwar Set Their Eyes On VD’s Chair

Faggan Kulaste, Hemant Khandelwal, Rameshwar Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lobbying for the post of the BJP’s state unit president has intensified as the dates for party’s organisational election are nearing. Apart from some senior leaders, a few others have also become active to get party’s top job in the state.

The way BJP appointed Mohan Yadav as chief minister and selected VD Sharma as the president of the party’s state unit sidelining several leaders has given confidence to many politicians to vie for the post.

Legislators from Betul Hemant Khandelwal and Rameshwar Sharma from Bhopal (Huzur seat), and an MP from Mandla Faggan Kulaste have thrown their hat into the ring.

Nevertheless, it is yet to be decided whether Sharma will get another term or not. Seeing the possibilities of Sharma getting some other assignments, all these leaders are contending for the post. Besides the names of former ministers Narottam Mishra and Arvind Bhadoria, the names of these three leaders are doing the rounds for the job.

Khandewal has the support of the RSS and organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma. As Khandelwal maintains a low profile, he may get Yadav’s support, too. Sharma is making all efforts to get Yadav’s support. Along with this, he may get the support of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Sharma recently met a few leaders of the party in Delhi.

On the other hand, Kulaste being a tribal leader is confident of getting the post of president. As Kulaste has not been included in the Union Ministry this time, he has joined the race.

Those vying for this post are sparing no effort to woo the Chief Minister and the party organisation. But it is the central leadership that will decide whether a new candidate will be selected for the post of state president or Sharma will be given another chance. The central leadership may take suggestions from the state unit on all these issues.

Meanwhile, all the three candidates are lobbying for the top job.