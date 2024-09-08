 Bhopal: Hemant, Faggan, Rameshwar Set Their Eyes On VD’s Chair
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Hemant, Faggan, Rameshwar Set Their Eyes On VD’s Chair

Bhopal: Hemant, Faggan, Rameshwar Set Their Eyes On VD’s Chair

Lobbying for the post of BJP’s state unit president intensifies

NITENDRA SHARMAUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Faggan Kulaste, Hemant Khandelwal, Rameshwar Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lobbying for the post of the BJP’s state unit president has intensified as the dates for party’s organisational election are nearing. Apart from some senior leaders, a few others have also become active to get party’s top job in the state.

The way BJP appointed Mohan Yadav as chief minister and selected VD Sharma as the president of the party’s state unit sidelining several leaders has given confidence to many politicians to vie for the post.

Read Also
Puja Special Trains To Run Between Muzaffarpur & Secunderabad, Passing Through Madhya Pradesh...
article-image

Legislators from Betul Hemant Khandelwal and Rameshwar Sharma from Bhopal (Huzur seat), and an MP from Mandla Faggan Kulaste have thrown their hat into the ring.

Nevertheless, it is yet to be decided whether Sharma will get another term or not. Seeing the possibilities of Sharma getting some other assignments, all these leaders are contending for the post. Besides the names of former ministers Narottam Mishra and Arvind Bhadoria, the names of these three leaders are doing the rounds for the job.

FPJ Shorts
Sabarkantha Viral Video: Couple Stranded On Top Of Car In Flood Water, Miraculously Saved By Rescue Teams
Sabarkantha Viral Video: Couple Stranded On Top Of Car In Flood Water, Miraculously Saved By Rescue Teams
'Maa Kasam Kha Le Nahin Lega': Rishabh Pant And Kuldeep Yadav Engage In Funny Banter In Duleep Trophy 2024 As Video Goes Viral
'Maa Kasam Kha Le Nahin Lega': Rishabh Pant And Kuldeep Yadav Engage In Funny Banter In Duleep Trophy 2024 As Video Goes Viral
RBI Recruitment 2024 Exam For Grade 'B' Officers On September 14; Check All Test Details Here!
RBI Recruitment 2024 Exam For Grade 'B' Officers On September 14; Check All Test Details Here!
'Laxmi Aayi Hai!': Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor & Other Celebs Congratulate Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh As They Welcome Baby Girl
'Laxmi Aayi Hai!': Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor & Other Celebs Congratulate Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh As They Welcome Baby Girl

Khandewal has the support of the RSS and organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma. As Khandelwal maintains a low profile, he may get Yadav’s support, too. Sharma is making all efforts to get Yadav’s support. Along with this, he may get the support of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Sharma recently met a few leaders of the party in Delhi.

Read Also
'Disappointed By VD Sharma's Impotence,' Congress' Digvijaya Singh Sparks Controversy, Calls BJP A...
article-image

On the other hand, Kulaste being a tribal leader is confident of getting the post of president. As Kulaste has not been included in the Union Ministry this time, he has joined the race.

Those vying for this post are sparing no effort to woo the Chief Minister and the party organisation. But it is the central leadership that will decide whether a new candidate will be selected for the post of state president or Sharma will be given another chance. The central leadership may take suggestions from the state unit on all these issues.

Meanwhile, all the three candidates are lobbying for the top job.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Cancellation Of Appointment Of 289 B.Ed. Teachers Put On Hold Amid Court Proceedings

Bhopal: Cancellation Of Appointment Of 289 B.Ed. Teachers Put On Hold Amid Court Proceedings

Bhopal: Hemant, Faggan, Rameshwar Set Their Eyes On VD’s Chair

Bhopal: Hemant, Faggan, Rameshwar Set Their Eyes On VD’s Chair

Madhya Pradesh: After Digvijay Singh's 'Napunsak' Jibe, VD Sharma Challenges His Potency

Madhya Pradesh: After Digvijay Singh's 'Napunsak' Jibe, VD Sharma Challenges His Potency

Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelting During Ganesh Procession In Ratlam; Over 500 Protest At Police Station

Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelting During Ganesh Procession In Ratlam; Over 500 Protest At Police Station

MP Updates: Father & Son Electrocuted To Death In Gwalior; 40-Year-Old Man Ends His Life In...

MP Updates: Father & Son Electrocuted To Death In Gwalior; 40-Year-Old Man Ends His Life In...