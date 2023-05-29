Bhopal: Helmet norm evokes mixed response, some welcome it, others show disinterest

A woman is seen wearing helmet in an autorickshaw | Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Compulsion of wearing helmet for two-wheeler and pillion riders has evoked mixed response from local residents.

Free Press talked to two-wheeler riders, many of whom welcomed the move but most didn’t show interest in following it.

As for its enforcement, senior police officials said the practice of riding without helmet would go unchecked for some time in the city due to technical issues. Later, advisories will be issued to residents till June 15, after which they will be subjected to penalty. Fine of Rs 300 will be imposed if person rides without helmet. For those riding pillion, fine will be Rs 500.

Accidents can happen at low speed

Aashirwad Dande, a well-known moto-vlogger of Bhopal with 4.14 lakh subscribers on YouTube, said helmets were importance for riders and pillion riders as accidents can happen while riding at low speed too. He said that once he fell off from bike he was driving at a speed of 25 km per hour but was saved as he was wearing helmet that time. He said women constables should be deployed to penalise female traffic offenders.

Making excuses

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Mrigakhi Deka said that people detained for not wearing helmets gave excuses like irritation due to extreme heat, hair damage, spoiled hair style. “Technical issues are resolved by holding discussions with Police Training and Research Institute. Till then, police will keep check on people through Intelligent Traffic Management System,” she said.