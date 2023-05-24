Roses for helmeted riders by Pune Traffic Police

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 24, 2023

In a concerted effort to enhance road safety and reduce instances of helmetless riding, the traffic police in Pune are gearing up to intensify their drive against violators.

Pune Traffic Police

In line with these endeavours, May 24 was designated as 'Symbolic Helmet Day' in the Pune district.

Pune Traffic Police

This initiative aligns with the ongoing 7th UN Global Road Safety Week 2023, which places emphasis on sustainable transport.

Anand Chaini

To ensure the effectiveness of this initiative, an additional 600 traffic police officers have been appointed and will be actively involved in the crackdown.

Anand Chaini

The campaign is being spearheaded by Pune District Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, who seeks to address the alarming statistics associated with road accidents in India.

Anand Chaini

