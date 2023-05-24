Roses for helmeted riders by Pune Traffic Police

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 24, 2023
In a concerted effort to enhance road safety and reduce instances of helmetless riding, the traffic police in Pune are gearing up to intensify their drive against violators.
Pune Traffic Police
In line with these endeavours, May 24 was designated as 'Symbolic Helmet Day' in the Pune district.
Pune Traffic Police
This initiative aligns with the ongoing 7th UN Global Road Safety Week 2023, which places emphasis on sustainable transport.
Anand Chaini
To ensure the effectiveness of this initiative, an additional 600 traffic police officers have been appointed and will be actively involved in the crackdown.
Anand Chaini
The campaign is being spearheaded by Pune District Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, who seeks to address the alarming statistics associated with road accidents in India.
Anand Chaini
Thanks For Reading!