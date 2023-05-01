Bhopal: Heavy rain in city, trees uprooted, water enters houses

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city received rain, hail for the third consecutive day on Sunday. It recorded 31mm rainfall on Sunday. Normal life was paralysed due to unseasonal rain as heavy rain led to waterlogging on roads and drop in temperature.

Rain water entered houses in E-7, Arera Colony, 11-number bus stop and Neemwali Gali, Jinsi area. Tree fell down near Hanuman Mandir, Nehru Nagar and Manisha Market, according to Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) call centre. Hail accompanied with rain lashed state capital.

The BMC teams removed trees and branches to facilitate vehicular flow. After receiving calls from residents, BMC team siphoned off water from houses.

It rained intermittently since morning. Hail lashed many areas of the city. Thick dark clouds hovered at noon. Then, it started raining heavily with thunder and lightning. This continued till evening. People had to wade through waterlogged roads.

The weather was influenced by western disturbance, cyclonic circulation, and trough, which drew moisture from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal in the region. As a result, most days in April were cloudy.

At temperature front, Bhopal recorded day temperature 26.6 degree Celsius which was 14.7 degree Celsius below normal after drop of 2.4 degree Celsius while it recorded 20.0 degree Celsius which was 4.8 degree Celsius below normal.