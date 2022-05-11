Bhopal: Heatwave to continue; farmers advised to take care of crops

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heat wave continued to prevail in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Khandwa, Khargone and Ratlam sizzled over 45 degrees Celsius, according to meteorological department officials. Farmers have been advised to take care of their vegetable crops as it is paying dividend in summer.

Ab yellow alert has been issued in Gwalior-Chambal divisions and districts like Khandwa, Khargone, Badwani, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Narmadapuram, Ratlam, Rajgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Panna, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Sidhi and Damoh. In the last 24 hours, Guna, Ratlam, Khandwa and Khargone were in grip of heat wave.

At temperature front, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 29.2 degree Celsius. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 42.2 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 28.0 degree Celsius.

Former Agriculture director Dr GS Kausal said, ìFarmers are advised to take care of vegetable crops as these crops are paying dividend to cultivators in Summer. So farmers are advised to cover it with even green nets and irrigate with drip irrigation or sprinklers (for water conservation purpose too).î

According to meteorological department, Western disturbance is over North Pakistan and adjoining area. An induced cyclonic circulation is over Central Pakistan. A trough is extending from Punjab to southwest Madhya Pradesh and another trough is extending from Vidarbha to coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Heat wave occurred at over parts of Madhya Pradesh. Heat wave is possible over isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh and other states.

Day temperature recorded at various places on Tuesday.

Cities day temp (deg/cel)

Khargone 45.8

Khandwa 45.5

Ratlam 45.2

Dhar 44.1

Damoh 43.5

Ujjain 43.2

Shajapur 43.0

Seoni 42.8

Raisen 42.6

Guna 42.5

Hoshangabad 42.4

Indore 42.2

Chhindwara 42.2

Bhopal 42.0

Sagar 42.0

