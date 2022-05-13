Bhopal: Health minister inspects e-Sanjeevani clinics; half the disease gets cured just by good behaviour of doctors, says minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary made a surprise inspection of e-Sanjeevani clinics in Bhopal on Thursday.

Choudhary said, “Aadhi Bimari to doctors aur sister ke achchhe bolne se theek ho jati hai (Half the disease gets cured just by good behaviours of doctors and sisters).

The minister reviewed the arrangements of e-Sanjeevani Clinic on the occasion. He collected information about facilities available in the clinic from the citizens present there.

On the basis of the hub and spoke model of e-Sanjeevani clinics, the facility of consultation and treatment with specialist doctors is also being made available to the patients.

During this, Choudhary checked the records of total medicines received by the clinic and the records of medicines distributed to the patients. He matched the data with the register. He said that it should be ensured that all 120 types of medicines should be available at the clinic. Citizens should not be inconvenienced in any way.

The minister also said that information about medicines and 34 tests available in the clinic should be displayed outside the clinic, so that the citizens visiting the clinic could get the information.

In the clinic, the boards were placed in such a place where the medical officer and staff were present, while the boards should be put where there was a waiting room for the common citizens, he added.

Choudhary also informed that 27 e-Sanjeevani clinics were operating in different wards in Bhopal. Also 56 more e-Sanjeevani clinics were approved, which would start very soon. He said that the good behaviour of the young doctors and staff at Roshanpura, Ginnauri and Barkhedi e-Sanjeevani clinics was appreciated by the citizens during the inspection.

