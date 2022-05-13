Bhopal: Counterfeit currency racket busted in city, Nigerians behind evil

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City Crime Branch has arrested two accused who were involved in fake currency peddling in the state, police said on Thursday. Two Nigerians were running the racket from Bengaluru and now they are on the run.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amit Kumar told the media that one Atul Mishra, a private bank manager filed a complaint that in his branch situated in TT Nagar, someone had deposited an amount of Rs 23,500 through the Bunch Note Acceptor (BNA). The notes were of Rs 500 denomination each but are counterfeit.

The acceptor machine identified them and had put them in a separate box installed in it. Police have registered a case under section 489-A, 498-B of the IPC and started an investigation.

The cops got a tip-off and arrested one Sanjay Rajput, a native of Sagar district. When police raided his house, as many as 237 currency notes were seized. He is into grain trading and had deposited counterfeit notes in his own account.

The accused revealed the name of one more accused Pavnishkant Dewedi, a resident of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. A team was formed which arrested the accused from his residence with 472 fake notes.

The accused revealed the name of two Nigerians Ismile and Paul who live in Bengaluru and informed that they used to provide fake currency notes to them.

Police raided their house in Bengaluru and seized the printer which was used to print counterfeit notes. However, the two foreign nationals gave police the slip.

