Bhopal: Health awareness should be intensified in state, says CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that along with infrastructural development in the field of health, the campaign to increase awareness should also be intensified. Give new heights to health services in the state. Voluntary cooperation should be obtained from competent persons to improve hospitals. CM said this after the presentation of the action plan prepared by the Public Health and Family Welfare Department in Mantralaya on Tuesday.

It was informed in the presentation that efforts are being made to develop new treatment services for dialysis and cancer in the state. The focus is on strengthening the arrangements of medicines, testing services, blood banks and storage in health institutions, expansion of telemedicine and development of beneficiary facilities.

CT scan test facility is being made available in all district hospitals of the state. At present this facility is available in 45 district hospitals. Soon it will be available in hospitals affiliated to 3 medical colleges.

Similarly, Sonography test facility is also expanding. Facility of state-of-the-art digital radiography X-ray machine has also been made available. This work is also expanding. Central Pathology Lab is being operated in all district hospitals and civil hospitals with capacity of more than 100 beds. There are 132 types of tests in these.

The number of dialysis machines in district hospitals is also being increased so that patients do not have to wait for treatment. At present 222 dialysis machines are installed in district hospitals. Beds have been reserved in district hospitals for day-care, chemotherapy and palliative care. Necessary training has also been given to strengthen cancer services.

CM mainly stressed to increase efforts to address maternal health challenges and anaemia control. People's representatives should also be involved in the work of expansion of health facilities. Messages related to health safety in simple language should be given to the public through printed and digital mediums, he added. There should be smooth distribution of medicines from primary health centres to district hospitals, the CM added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:30 PM IST