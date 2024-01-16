Bhopal: HC Holds Nine Officials Guilty Of Contempt

Representational photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A division bench of the MP High Court held nine officials of Centre and Madhya Pradesh governments guilty of contempt for non-compliance of the Supreme Court order of 2012 on PIL seeking proper medical treatment to Bhopal gas tragedy victims. Holding the government officials guilty of continuous contempt of 2012 Supreme Court order on a PIL for medical care of the gas victim survivors, the court of Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Devnarayan Mishra held ordered contempt proceedings against the nine officials under Section 2 of the Contempt of Court Act 1971.

The court found Central and State Government officials guilty of not providing proper medical care to the Bhopal Gas victims and holding further research for their specialized treatment. The court had issued an order on December 20, 2023 directing the officials to reply by January 16. Hearing in the case will begin on Wednesday, January 17.

The officials include Central government former secretary of the health and family welfare department Rajesh Bhushan, Central government former secretary ministry of chemicals and fertilizers Aarti Ahuja, former director of Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre Dr Prabha Desikan, National Institute for Research on Environmental Health, Director of ICMRS Dr RR Tiwari, former Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Iqbal Singh Bains, health department additional chief secretary Mohammad Suleman, state information officer INC Amar Kumar Singha, INCSI Vinod Kumar Vishwakarma and ICMR former senior deputy director R. Rama Krishnan.