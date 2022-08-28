Bhopal: Haryana Assembly’s Pratyaukta Committee meets Speaker Girish Gautam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Haryana Assembly’s Pratyaukta Committee members paid a visit to Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam at his residence in Bhopal on Saturday. Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam informed them about the rich tradition and glorious history of Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

Girish Gautam informed visiting committee members about newly constituted committees of assembly. He also shed light on parliamentary proceedings and work done in the IT sector. He said questions and call attention in Madhya Pradesh Assembly are fully accepted online. Shortly, work will be done on e-vidhan sabha. In near future, a team of Madhya Pradesh Assembly will visit states having facilities of e-Vidhan Sabha.

Earlier, a meeting was held at Assembly premises in which Madhya Pradesh Assembly’s Pratyaukta Committee Chairperson Gayatri Raje Puar spoke about the process of committee and working style.

Madhya Pradesh and Haryana’s Pratayukta Committee exchanged information with each other. Chairman of Haryana Assembly’s Pratayukta Committee Ramnivas Surjakheda also informed about the working style of the committee.

At the joint meeting, Gayatri Raje Puar and Madhya Pradesh Assembly Secretary Shisir Kant Chaubey felicitated the members of visiting committee including Chairman Ramnivas Surjakheda, Jagvir Singh Malik, Vishambar Singh, Ram Kumar Kashyap, Jaiveer Singh, Balbeer Singh, Indraj etc.

On this occasion, Madhya Pradesh Assembly’s Pratayukta Committee members KP Tripathi and Dilip Makwana were also present.