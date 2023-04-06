Bhopal: Hanuman Jayanti celebrated with enthusiasm

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hanuman Jayanti was celebrated in the city with enthusiasm. Several processions were taken out in different parts of the capital on Thursday. The Bhopal commissionerate police were on high alert and monitored the sensitive areas with the help of drone cameras to prevent any untoward incident in the city.

Around 1,000 police personnel were deployed for Hanuman Jayanti events in the city. Besides the reserve force, Rapid Action Force (RAF) and fixed pickets (barricades along with police personnel) were also arranged for processions which were taken out in the Old city area.

The police told media persons that around 15 to 20 processions were taken out in the city in which large number of devotees participated. Bhandaras (mass feast) were organised at many temples. Programmes of bhajan-kirtan were also held at city temples.

Hanuman Jayanti was celebrated at pradesh Congress committee (PCC) office here on Thursday. Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath participated in several programmes in Chhindwara district along with his son MP Nakul Nath and his daughter in-law.

Elections are scheduled at the end of the year and political parties are preparing themselves for it by walking side by side with the people.

Congress leaders MLA PC Sharma, state vice-presidents Rajiv Singh, Chandra Prabash Shekhar, Prakash Jain and several others recited Sundar Kand at the PCC office.

