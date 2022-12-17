Bhopal: Hanuman Chalisa recited 11,008 times, dedicated to Neem Karoli Baba

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hanuman Chalisa was recited 11,008 times, which was then dedicated to spiritual leader late Neem Karoli Baba or Neeb Karori Baba on Saturday.

The recitation was completed in three hours at a religious function organised at Manshapurna Hanuman temple in the city on Saturday. Pt Manish Sharma (Agra), Pt Aniket Maharaj (Haridwar), Asharam Tripathi Guruji, Dharmadhikari, Pt Vishnu Rajauria recited Hanuman Chalisa. About 500 pandits joined them.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Girish Gautam, former Union Minister Suresh Pachouri, Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang, Mayor Malti Rai, municipal council chairman Kishan Suryavanshi, former Minister PC Sharma, former Minister Umashankar Gupta and others participated in the programme.