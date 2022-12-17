e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Form child protection committees in every zone, says Mayor Malti Rai

Bhopal: Form child protection committees in every zone, says Mayor Malti Rai

Workshop on role of municipal corporation on child protection held

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
Medical Education minister Vishwas Sarang addresses a seminar on “ Sakt Samaj, Surakshit Shahar” on Saturday |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Malti Rai has asked zonal officers to form child protection committees in every zone and hold its meetings along with corporators. She also asked them to make quarterly action plans.

She was addressing a workshop on role of municipal corporation on child protection at Palash Residency in the city on Saturday. The event was organised under the aegis of UNICEF, Safe City Partners and Bhopal Municipal Corporation.

Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said that the development was not just about solving the problems of roads, electricity, water but also about protection of deprived sections, especially children and women. He said that this was a unique effort and should continue to grow. He said it should also be a priority to make city safe.

UNICEF Child Protection Specialist Lolichen P Joseph spoke on how protection of children can be part of good urban governance.

article-image

