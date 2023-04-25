Bhopal: Half of BMC employees toil for bigwigs, 3k get paid for attendance

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Almost 50pc of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) employees are working for others than their own. Half of them work at bungalows of ministers, officers, MPs, MLAs, corporators and others withdrawing salary by simply signing the attendance register. The BMC administration has asked all departments to furnish the list of employees including regular, 89-day, daily wage earners, contractual ones and ward-wise staffers for review. It will be done on Tuesday, according to the order.

Information has been sought for employees working under ‘Housing for All’ project and for libraries under public relations (PR) department of BMC. According to BMC employees association, there are over 15k employees including 13k daily wage earners. Around 3k daily wage earners and 89-day employees are working at bungalows of ministers, officers and they are with MPs, MLAs and corporators.

Similarly, around 3k BMC employees are drawing salaries simply by signing the attendance register. BMC Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sabista Zaki said, ‘Earlier also BMC conducted an audit but nothing had been done. This time, the mayor should take action against such employees.’ Congress corporator Guddu Chuhan said, ‘All employees who are working at other places be it residence of ministers, officers etc, are not fake employees. They are genuine BMC employees.

BMC administration knows it but audit which is being done is just an eye wash.’ MP Singh, BMC’s additional commissioner said, ‘BMC does not have any record of daily wage earners as BMC pays them on the basis of their work. We have only records of regular employees. Information has been sought on employees working in various departments.’

Mayor Malti Rai said, ‘The main objective behind the audit is to know how many employees are working department-wise. We will be able to know the status and action will be taken after that.’