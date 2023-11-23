Bhopal: 'Habitual Deserter', Ex-pilot Leaves Second wife, Heads For Third Marriage | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young woman has knocked the door of family court, Women Commission and even approached Jahangirabad police against her husband who deserted her and is all set to get married for the third time. The woman told the authorities that said that her husband was already married before he tied nuptial knots with her. The man is planning a third marriage, now with a Sagar-based woman.

The 34-year-old man, a former commercial pilot by profession, had come in contact with the woman, a native of Guna, through social media. The woman, who is three years younger to him, narrated her ordeal before family court, as well MP Commission for women. The woman, who works with a private firm in Bhopal, told the authorities that she got married to the man at Arya Samaj temple three years ago. The man was a commercial pilot back then, but eventually lost his job due to his immoral acts, the woman said. The man is a native of Sagar, sources at the Bhopal family court said.

The woman once checked her husband’s cell phone and was shocked to find obscene content and numerous chat messages with other women. On being confronted, the man assured her that he would mend his ways. Later, the man left the woman at his house in Bhopal and flew overseas never to come back. Later, it came as a shocker for the woman, when she learnt that her husband was already married before he met her. The man went on to marry her without legally divorcing his first wife. . She added that now her husband is about to marry another woman based in Sagar.

The victim woman has even alleged that her in-laws connived with her husband and deliberately kept the fact hidden about his first wife and his character. The woman’s own kin had abandoned her after she had married the man, as they were against their marriage.

The MP Commission for women has taken the cognizance of the matter and directed the police to look into the case.