Bhopal: Gwalior Joins UNESCO‘s Creative Cities Network As ‘Music City’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): UNESCO has included Gwalior as the city of Music under the Creative Cities Network (UCCN). Fifty-five new cities from all over the globe joined the UCCN. The project was led by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board in cooperation with the Municipal Corporation of Gwalior, Gwalior Smart City Development Corporation Limited, Raja Mansingh Tomar Music & Arts University, music artists and other stakeholders. The Network now includes 350 cities in over one hundred countries, representing seven creative fields: Crafts and Folk Art, Design, Film, Gastronomy, Literature, Media Arts and Music.

Continuous efforts have been made including multiple stakeholder consultations and a dedicated feasibility study of the city since 2019 to map the potential for UCCN membership followed by the drafting of the application. Gwalior serves as an exemplary example of living cultural heritage and it houses one of the biggest annual music festivals of India - The Tansen Sangeet Samaroh to celebrate the rich culture of Madhya Pradesh. Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture Department Sheo Shekhar Shukla said, “it is definitely a big shot in the arm which goes a long way to tell the whole world about the cultural richness of Madhya Pradesh. It is great to hear the news on MP Foundation Day,” he said.

