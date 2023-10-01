Bhopal: GRP Reunites 6-Yr-Old Boy With Mother

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Local Government Railway Police personnel reunited a 6-year-old boy with his mother at main railway station here on Friday night, officials said. Superintendent of GRP, Hitesh Choudhary said that the child had been travelling to Delhi with his mother. He got off the train as it stopped at Bhopal railway station. His mother began searching for him frantically. Officials of GRP were patrolling on the railway station premises who spotted the child and reunited him with his mother.

During patrolling, GRP officials arrested several drug addicts, listed criminals who were loitering around railway station. SP Choudhary said that rigorous patrolling drives were carried out at the railway station in view of increased VIP movement in the city.

