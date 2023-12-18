Bhopal: GRP Return Goods Worth Rs 1.14 Crore To 358 Passengers In 11 Months

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Railway Police (GRP) reunited 163 children with their families in 2023. They had run away from houses or had accidentally separated with their parents at railway stations. Besides, GRP officials returned stolen or lost valuables of 358 railway passengers worth Rs 1.14 crore in last 11 months of current year.

Officials said that they underwent the mission to reunite lost children at railway stations with either their kin or Childline under the initiative, Nanhe Farishtey. Among 163 children reunited with their families, 23 were rescued from human traffickers. In addition, GRP personnel arrested 229 people for committing thefts on trains or in the railway station premises and recovered goods worth Rs 14.43 lakh from them.

The GRP arrested people selling liquor and other psychotropic substances at railway station and on trains. In 24 such cases, intoxicants worth Rs 3.42 lakh were seized and the accused were sent to jail. Additionally, GRP personnel helped pregnant women. GRP TI Zaheer Khan said GRP Bhopal was committed to ensuring safety of passengers and also their comfort.