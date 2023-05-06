Bhopal: Grandson won’t leave his Dada Ji’s party

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kailash Joshi’s son, Deepak Joshi, may have joined the Congress, but his grandson will now take care of his legacy in the BJP.

Son of Deepak Joshi, Jayvardhan Joshi, has not taken the Congress membership along with his father.

Jayvardhan has told Free Press that he is an co coordinator of the BJP’s business cell and a member of the executive committee of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

Jayvardhan said on Saturday he was with the BJP and would remain so, since he had no intention to join the opposition camp.

Jayvardhan said he had gone to Bangalore to campaign for the party, and when he returned, he came to know about his father’s decision to switch over to the Congress.

According to Jayvardhan, he tried to pacify his father who did not listen to his advice.

He said he honoured his father’s decision according to Indian traditions, but as far as his father’s decision to join the Congress was concerned, he was not with him.

Jayvardhan said that he himself would decide his course of action, and that his father had never interfered in his political decisions.

He further said that his father joining the Congress would not have any impact on the family, but their political paths would be different.

There will be ideological differences, Jayvardhan said, adding that since he believes in the BJP’s ideology, he is with the party.

He explained his feelings about his father’s defection to the Congress.

According to Jayvardhan, he never expected that his father would ever leave the BJP, but when he came to of it, he thought the issue would be resolved.

Nevertheless, it was beyond his imagination that the situation would come to such a pass that his father would take the Congress membership, Jayvardhan said.