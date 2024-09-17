 Bhopal: Govt Sets Wheat Stock Limit, Work On To Fix Pulse Limit
The notification said that no one will keep excess stock other than the prescribed norms; failure to adhere to the same will invite action.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 10:35 PM IST
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to check price rise and hoarding, the state government has fixed the stock limit for wheat and is working to set the pulse stock limit as well.

Food, civil supplies and consumer protection department issued a notification on September 6, fixing the stock limit of wheat as per the provisions of the Central government’s order.

The ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution (department of food and public distribution) had issued an order on June 24 earlier this year. The notification said that no one will keep excess stock other than the prescribed norms; failure to adhere to the same will invite action. 

The Central government order speaks to fix the wheat stock limit (for a period up to March 31, 2025) to 3000 MT for traders and wholesalers. For retail units, the limit stands at 10 MT. As far as big chain retailers are concerned then this limit is 10 MT for each outlet and 3000 MT at all their depots.  

There are certain conditions for processors (traders dealing in processing) as well. One of the deputy secretaries of the food, civil supplies and consumer protection department told Free Press that the wheat stock limit has been fixed as per Centre’s order.

The process to fix the pulse stock limit is underway. The stock limit will help in containing the prices of wheat and pulses. 

